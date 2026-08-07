TN unveils ₹58k-cr agriculture budget, focus on El Nino impact

Anticipating 12 districts to be affected due to the Super El Nino phenomenon in the current year, Tamil Nadu has developed a district agricultural contingency plan, state minister R Vinoth said on Thursday, while presenting the ₹58,374.09 crore maiden agriculture budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state assembly. HT Image

“The District Agricultural Contingency Plan prepared by the the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for all districts have been communicated to the district collectors and all steps have been taken up to implement the contingency measures indicated thereon holistically,” the agriculture minister said.

Vinoth said that due to the Super El Nino phenomenon, severe impact was anticipated across the country, particularly during the Kuruvai short term season (which is normally during the months of June, July and August).

Meanwhile, making a slew of announcements across the sector, the minister said the Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission would be launched as a five year plan at an estimated outlay of ₹600 crore to ensure that future generations inherit fertile Tamil soils. In 2026-27, the Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission would be implemented with 10 components at a cost of ₹122.51 crore.

In his over two hour speech, he said, to encourage balanced use of fertilisers based on the soil fertility status, Soil Health Cards will be distributed to 100,000 farmers with an allocation of ₹4 crore from state funds.

The government would also utilise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to provide farmers with real-time information on soil health and crop cultivation.

“Accordingly, by integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, comprehensive technical advisories and services related to weather forecasts, soil health and fertility management, pest and disease management suited to prevailing agro climatic conditions covering the entire crop cycle from sowing to harvest will be provided,” he said.

In addition, Vinoth said the farmers would be able to access knowledge-based agricultural services including voice-first agriculture services, information on government schemes seamlessly through their mobile phones.

“During 2026-27, an amount of ₹2 crore will be allocated from the State funds towards the implementation of the Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence Scheme,” he said.

Vinoth allocated ₹60 lakh to launch demonstration projects across 2,000 acres and develop monitoring and verification protocols for carbon trading. Under the scheme, farmers will be enabled to earn supplementary income through carbon credits by adopting existing sustainable cultivation methods, specifically emission-reducing practices such as Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) and Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) irrigation techniques.

To enhance cotton production, the “Cotton renaissance mission” will be launched as a five-year mission from 2026–27. It will be implemented during 2026–27 over 73,360 acres of land at a total outlay of ₹27.21 crore aimed at benefitting 40,000 cotton farmers.

An allocation of ₹785 crore to serve 95,000 farmers under a micro irrigation scheme was also announced by the Minister.

Targeted to serve farmers in the Kurinji region of Nilgiris district, the minister said the government would establish an agricultural technology research centre at Ooty. “The Kurinji region of Nilgiris district is renowned for the cultivation of tea, hill vegetables, aromatic crops and flowers.” he said.

Owing to the challenges faced by the farmers in producing high-quality produce, he said in the first phase, the Ooty Horticultural Research Station at the Nilgiris would be upgraded as a state-of-the-art Agricultural Technology Research Centre at a cost of ₹10 crore.

He said export oriented technology hubs for horticultural crops such as turmeric, mango and chill would be established. “These centres will provide farmers with advanced training, proper guidance and extensive technological support,” he said.

To promote dairy development, the Minister said 500 medium scale dairy farms comprising 5 milch animals would be established.

The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) slammed the TVK for not mentioning anything “substantial” in the agricultural budget.

Clad in black shirt along with party lawmakers, the Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “as promised in the election manifesto of the TVK, farmers expected that there will be an announcement for a complete loan waiver. But as usual the chief minister has not made any kind of response to that.”

The general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edappadi K Palaniswami said farmers had high expectations on this budget. “But only massive disappointment remained for them as there no single important scheme announced for them,” he said

B Manickam Tagore, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief said the agriculture Budget serves as a good start, connecting traditional agriculture with technology to move toward the future.

“The effort to bring advice on weather, soil health, pest and disease management, and market information directly to farmers’ hands via the AI-based Uzhavar AI service is a key advancement for future agriculture,” Tagore said in a statement.