Rath Yatra: Millions brave heavy rain as Jagannath chariots roll in Odisha’s Puri

Devotees thronged the Odisha temple town on Thursday for the annual Rath Yatra despite rain and waterlogged streets after Puri received more than 200 mm of rainfall over the previous 45 hours. Heavy rain failed to deter devotees from joining Puri Rath Yatra as Odisha (@JagannathaDhaam)

Authorities mounted an unprecedented security and logistics operation for the 3-km ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra to the Gundicha Temple aboard towering wooden chariots.

Around 12,000 security personnel, including contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, anti-drone units and snipers, were deployed. The Coast Guard and Marine Police are patrolling the coastline, while 473 AI-enabled CCTV cameras linked to drone-jamming systems monitored the festival through two integrated command-and-control centres.

The East Coast Railway operated special trains connecting Puri with key destinations across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to handle the surge in pilgrim traffic. At Puri railway station, authorities created waiting facilities for about 30,000 passengers, installed 129 modular toilets, 68 bathing units, 65 drinking water kiosks and 10 chilled water booths, and deployed three round-the-clock medical centres with ambulances. Battery-operated vehicles and wheelchairs were arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

To streamline ticketing, the railway opened 40 booking counters, installed 12 automatic ticket vending machines and 32 mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) machines, besides setting up additional ticket counters at 21 stations. Railway officials said passenger demand would be monitored continuously and more special trains would be introduced if required.

The state administration also created 36 parking zones across Puri, deployed more than 500 lifeguards and fire service personnel along the beach, and kept 268 additional hospital beds ready. Self-help groups were expected to distribute free meals to about 3.5 lakh devotees during the festival.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led greetings on the occasion. In a post on X, Murmu said Rath Yatra was a rare celebration symbolising the union of the deity with devotees and prayed for the nation’s peace and prosperity. Modi also took to X, where he said the festival reflected India’s enduring spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying humility, collective participation and selfless service.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik unveiled a sand sculpture on Puri beach depicting Lord Jagannath and 100 miniature chariots. The installation, created with students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, also paid tribute to the 15th-century saint-poet Balaram Das, whose devotion to Lord Jagannath occupies a revered place in the festival’s traditions.

IMD officials said Puri received more than 200 mm of rain in the 45-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday and forecast further rain, thunderstorms and lightning during the day.