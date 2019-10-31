Preity Zinta poses as a cop next to Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey. Does she have a cameo in Dabangg 3?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:00 IST

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a curious new photo with Salman Khan. The picture is making fans wonder if Preity has bagged a cameo in Salman’s film, Dabangg 3.

In the photo, Salman is seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar from the Dabangg movies. He is wearing his khaki police costume and also his iconic moustache. Next to him, Preity is seen in a cop’s uniform as well. The navy uniform, however, means she is not playing an Indian cop in the film.

“This Halloween I met someone special in U.P? Socho aur bolo?#HappyHalloween #police #surprise #dabangg3 #ting,” she captioned the post. Their fans were left intrigued by the photo. “Hope this is not a spoiler,” wrote one. “Wow Dabang 3 m prity zinta gjjb movie honi he (Wow Preity Zinta in Dabangg 3? This will be a great movie),” wrote another. “Pretty dabang.. big fan of both of you,” wrote another.

Preity and Salman have worked in multiple films such as Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Talking about working with Salman, Preity had said last year, “There are no rehearsals with Salman. You just got to get it right. So you have to come there prepared.”

Salman will be seen as the affable but corrupt cop Chulbul Pandey once again in Dabangg 3. It brings back Sonakshi Sinha as his on-screen wife Rajjo and introduces new talent Saiee M Manjrekar as his childhood girlfriend.

Apart from Hindi, Dabangg 3 is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. It is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Kiccha Sudeep as the villain. “I am really excited for this film and I am eagerly waiting for its release on 20th December. We have worked hard for this film as compared to Tiger Zinda Hai and my previous other films. We have worked 10 times harder in terms of story, production, direction, action, songs and the whole creative journey, so there has been a lot of work that has gone while making this film,” Salman said about the film in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Preity has bagged the lead role opposite Vir Das in a spin-off of hit US comedy show, Fresh off the Boat. The two will star as a married Indian couple in US, as they embrace their new lives in America with their kids.

