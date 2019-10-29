Preity Zinta, Vir Das to star in spin-off show of hit US series Fresh Off The Boat

tv

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:39 IST

Preity Zinta and Vir Das are set to guest star in an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat that is expected to serve as basis for a spin-off show. The network has long been planning to develop a spin-off of the show, which follows the lives of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in 1990s.

It revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family comprising parents Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis’s mother, Jenny.

According to Deadline, the upcoming episode, which will be shot next month, will centre around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. Zinta will portray the girl’s mother Meena, while Das will essay the role of her father DC.

The introduction of the new characters is expected to lead up to the spin-off show, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn. Rachna Fruchbom, who has frequently penned episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, is attached to write. 20th Century Fox Television will produce the spin-off. Fruchbom will also serve as the executive producer on Magic Motor Inn, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

Fresh Off The Boat, currently in its sixth season, airs on ABC in the US. Zinta is best known in Bollywood for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others. Her last release back home was 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit.

Das most recently featured in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and his Amazon Prime show Jestination Unknown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:29 IST