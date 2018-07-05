Preity Zinta celebrated July 4 in an American ‘bikini’ at her new home. Here’s her cheeky pic

Actor Preity Zinta, who is married to Gene Goodenough and divides her time between America and India, shared a picture with a message on her social media wishing all on the occasion of American Independence Day (July 4) from her “home away from home”.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Dil Se actor wrote: “Happy 4th of July to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home Husband got me a new American bikini & I thought it’s appropriate to wear it today?? #Ting # #Gene #independenceday #chill #la #sunshine #fireworks #suzie #fun #beach.”



In the picture, we can see Preity posing with a friend as she flashes a victory sign. Preity is wearing a dress which has a bikini printed on it which she cheekily mentions as “new American bikini”. The said bikini has the colours (Star Spangled banner) of American national flag on it.

Preity may be living in the US, post her marriage to Gene but is certainly clued into everything that is happening back home. No wonder, when Salman Khan and his Dabangg Reloaded 2018 gang arrived in the US for their 17-days tour of the US and Canada, Preity decided to drop by and meet them. She posted pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez and wrote: “Girls just wanna have fun Here is @jacquelinef143 & yours truly striking a pose with our new sunglasses #shopping #sunglasses #lasunshine #dabanggtour #strikeapose #funday #smile #ting.” Both the girls were seen sporting jazzy sunglasses.

Similarly, posing with Sonakshi Sinha, she wrote: “Always a pleasure to see the stunning & vivacious @aslisona in action at the #dabanggreloaded #tour #backstage #la #aboutlastnight #Wow #Dance #Fun #Madness #desivibes.”

Preity Zinta’s first brush with limelight was when she appeared in TV advertisements for Perk Chocolates and as Liril girl in 1996. Then, in 1998, she made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se where she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has subsequently worked in many high-profile films such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara, Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and Mission Kashmir.

An avid cricket fan, she became the co-owner of Mohali-based IPL team, Kings XI Punjab. She married Gene in 2016.

