Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif light up Dabangg tour. See videos

Salman Khan and his heroines, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif on Friday performed at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour, currently being held in the US. Pictures and videos of the performance were shared online by photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account.

In the series of photos and videos, we can see Salman groove to hit numbers from his films, as he’s joined by Katrina and Jacqueline, who also delivered solo performances.

Katrina can be seen wearing a red outfit, while Jacqueline is wearing a more elaborate shimmery dress. Salman is dressed in his usual casual get up of ripped jeans and a t-shirt.

In addition to his Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3 co-stars, Salman will also be joined by Daisy Shah, Maneish Paul, Guru Randhawa, Prabhudeva and Sonakshi Sinha on the tour.

“I’m really excited about the tour more so because I will not just be dancing, but also singing something special. My music team and I have created a brand new rendition of Love Dose, one of my favourite songs of Honey Singh, changing the lyrics from the point of view of a girl,” Sonakshi said in a press statement ahead of the tour.

A source revealed the big paychecks the stars will receive for the tour to DNA. “Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she’s a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She’s being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows) whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 cr to Rs 8 cr. But Jackie’s remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona,” the source said.

Salman posted a tweet when he arrived in Atlanta, in which he can be seen posing with all the background staff.

Salman is riding high on the success of his recent film, Race 3, which has so far earned almost Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office, continuing his winning streak.

