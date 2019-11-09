e-paper
Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke: Salman Khan sings about adab, saree and pallu

Check out the audio of Salman Khan’s song Yu Karke from Dabangg 3 where he has lent his voice.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha play husband wife in Dabangg 3.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has gone behind the microphone to sing a song again, this time for his upcoming film Dabangg 3.

Salman first sung for his 1999 film Hello Brother, and has since then recorded songs for films such as Kick and Hero. The actor tweeted the new song’s link on Saturday and wrote: “‘Dabangg 3’ ka naya gaana, ‘Yu Karke’, suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSong.” Payal Dev has also sung the song.

 

“This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger than this,” Payal said.

Also read: Akshay Kumar shares his first music video Filhall, romances Nupur in a melancholic, melodious song. Watch

The music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, who have scored music for the other various Salman-starrers including Dabangg 2 and Partner. “I’m thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I’ve done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for Welcome to New York and Freaky Ali. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different,” said Payal.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva, is slated to release on December 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

