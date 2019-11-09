Filhall video: Akshay Kumar shares his first music video, romances Nupur Sanon in melancholic and melodious song

bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared his first ever music video, titled Filhall, in which he stars opposite actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon. The romantic, emotional video is sure to touch hearts with its lyrics and melody.

The video opens at a city hospital where Akshay is a doctor who comes across his old lover who has met with an accident. The rest of the video takes us back in time to the days when the met and fell in love. The lyrics are about their hopeless love, lamenting that they cannot be together. The video ends with Akshay mouthing a couplet, “Filhaal to yun hai ki kuch kar nahi sakte, tere bin hi marna hoga saath mar nahi sakte. Sookhe se patte hain ek tehni pe lage, Kismat to dekho ki jhad nahi sakte. (Right now, we cannot do anything. Will have to die alone as we cannot die together. Dry leaves are hanging by a branch but their luck is such that they cannot even fall)”

Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted, “After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting #Filhall! http://bit.ly/FilhallSong.” Punjabi singer B Praak has sung the romantic number directed by Arvinder Khaira. It also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Talking about his first music video, Akshay had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “This melody touched me in unbelievable ways. The lyrics and the treatment were put together so beautifully that there was no way I was going to pass up on this opportunity. I didn’t want to be sitting in my van watching TV one day, wishing I had been a part of something but thinking I was too established to be a part of it. Never; that’s just not me. If something touches our hearts, I think we should all be brave enough to acknowledge it and do something about it...”

Expressing her excitement at working with Akshay on her debut acting assignment, Nupur had earlier shared, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”

