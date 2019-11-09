Salman Khan dances with Katrina Kaif as they kick off Da-bangg tour. Watch videos of their performances

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:37 IST

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kicked off their Da-bangg tour in Dubai on Friday. The two performed to their hit song Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai on stage and got a lot of applause from the audience.

Dressed in a silver lehenga, Katrina performed with Salman to the song with a big smile. Salman was seen in a pair of black shirt and pants throughout the night and mouthed the song’s lyrics as he swung Katrina around.

Katrina also performed to her Thugs of Hindostan song Surraiya in a red shimmery lehenga. She arrived on stage on a floating platform. Watch her videos here:

Salman also performed with other stars of the troupe, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha. Jacqueline’s performance to Heeriye got a lot of cheers from the crowd. Watch them here:

Salman is now looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3, in which he stars with Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The movie is slated to release on December 20.

At the trailer launch of the film, Salman said the film was made for critics. “I have worked on script of this film so, I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only in Mumbai but Chennai and Bangalore and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film then, it will also resonate in the entire country,” said Salman.

Co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who was also present at the event, chimed in agreement: “Films which gets bashing from critics becomes super duper hit at box office.”

Apart from Hindi, Dabangg 3 is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. Asked why he took so much of time to go pan-India with the release of his films, he said: “We earlier released Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and quite a few films but from there (South), we used to collect Rs 1 or 2 crore. But this film comes under the genre of heroism and larger-than-life story, which the South is crazy about. We have accepted their films like Baahubali, KGF: Chapter 1 and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. They have been huge hits here. I think they are open to releasing their films here and I hope that our films will also do well over there.”

