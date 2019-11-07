Akshay Kumar’s music video reminds fans of his Namastey London chemistry with Katrina Kaif, so they recreate it

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a video that all his fans were waiting for. On Wednesday, he shared the teaser for his first ever music video, titled Filhall. The video, and one scene in particular, reminded his fans of the chemistry he shared with co-star Katrina Kaif in Namastey London.

Akshay saw all the responses to the video and his fans’ requests to recreate the scene with Katrina once again. Luckily, he was shooting with Katrina for Sooryavanshi and the fans got just what they asked for. “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all,” he wrote.

The video shows Akshay romancing Katrina with her pinned against the wall. He touches her face while she blushes. When he rubs his nose against hers, Katrina breaks character and laughs in his face. Katrina is seen in a yellow kurta and her hair tied in a plaid, which would remind you of her Namastey London character Jasmeet. Akshay is seen in a red T-shirt.

“Eagerly waiting to see you both this time,” commented one fan on the video. “Beautiful couple... My all-time favorite,” wrote another.

Akshay stars in the music video with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. It will be launched on November 9. “I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th Nov,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be a fourth addition to his cop universe of films. He will star as an officer of the anti-terrorism squad in the film. The actor has recreated his hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra with Katrina for the film.

