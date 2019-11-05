Filhall poster: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon promise a tale of heart-wrenching love in first music video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:32 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first poster for his debut music video, titled Filhall. The video will also feature actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur.

“Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here’s the poster of my first ever music video,” Akshay wrote on social media. The poster shows Akshay gazing longingly at Nupur, as she leans against a wall. Akshay can be seen sporting an earring and a black shirt.

Filhall is performed by B Praak, and is written by Jaani B Praak. The music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira and will reportedly feature Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

Akshay and Nupur shot for the video in September, and several pictures from the sets were shared online. Some of the pictures showed Akshay, Nupur and Ammy posing at the St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. This marks Nupur’s first showbiz project. She’d previously appeared in a hair oil commercial with Kriti, who most recently appeared on screen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

Roping in Bollywood stars for music videos has become popular in recent years, with Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi featuring in the blockbuster video Pachtaoge, which has raked in over 270 million views on YouTube. Filhall comes from the same creative team behind Pachtaoge.

Akshay is coming off a string of recent hits. Both his 2019 releases -- Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 -- are among his most successful movies ever.

Follow @htshowbiz for more