e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Filhall poster: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon promise a tale of heart-wrenching love in first music video

Akshay Kumar has shared the poster for his first music video, Filhall, which will also serve as Nupur Sanon’s showbiz debut.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the Filhall poster.
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the Filhall poster.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first poster for his debut music video, titled Filhall. The video will also feature actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur.

“Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here’s the poster of my first ever music video,” Akshay wrote on social media. The poster shows Akshay gazing longingly at Nupur, as she leans against a wall. Akshay can be seen sporting an earring and a black shirt.

 

Filhall is performed by B Praak, and is written by Jaani B Praak. The music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira and will reportedly feature Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

Akshay and Nupur shot for the video in September, and several pictures from the sets were shared online. Some of the pictures showed Akshay, Nupur and Ammy posing at the St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. This marks Nupur’s first showbiz project. She’d previously appeared in a hair oil commercial with Kriti, who most recently appeared on screen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

Roping in Bollywood stars for music videos has become popular in recent years, with Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi featuring in the blockbuster video Pachtaoge, which has raked in over 270 million views on YouTube. Filhall comes from the same creative team behind Pachtaoge.

Akshay is coming off a string of recent hits. Both his 2019 releases -- Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 -- are among his most successful movies ever.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News