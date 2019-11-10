Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme teaser: Kartik Aaryan switches between cool and sanskari. Watch

bollywood

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have released the teaser for their first song, Dheeme Dheeme. Lead stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are all ready to party in the small snippet shared by the actors.

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in the song teaser.

The video shows Kartik in two avatars - a cool one where he dances with Ananya at a club. Meanwhile, his other avatar is sober and sanskari. He grooves with a gorgeous Bhumi at what could be a family function.

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Dheeme Dheeme.

Sharing the teaser, Kartik tweeted, “Can #ChintuTyagi take things slowly ? #DheemeDheeme out tomorrow.” In the film, Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, a government official from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi’s character but has eyes for a colleague, played by Ananya.

Kartik’s film was caught in a controversy ever since the trailer released last week. It received online backlash for a line that seemed to normalise marital rape. In an interview with Zoom TV, Bhumi said, “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process.”

“Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no’ to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn’t do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits,” she added

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he got involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

