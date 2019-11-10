e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme teaser: Kartik Aaryan switches between cool and sanskari. Watch

Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme teaser: Check out the video from Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme teaser: Kartik Aaryan switches roles as he parties with wife Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the video.
Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme teaser: Kartik Aaryan switches roles as he parties with wife Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the video.
         

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have released the teaser for their first song, Dheeme Dheeme. Lead stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are all ready to party in the small snippet shared by the actors.

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in the song teaser.
Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in the song teaser.

The video shows Kartik in two avatars - a cool one where he dances with Ananya at a club. Meanwhile, his other avatar is sober and sanskari. He grooves with a gorgeous Bhumi at what could be a family function.

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Dheeme Dheeme.
Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Dheeme Dheeme.

Sharing the teaser, Kartik tweeted, “Can #ChintuTyagi take things slowly ? #DheemeDheeme out tomorrow.” In the film, Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, a government official from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi’s character but has eyes for a colleague, played by Ananya.  

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rajkummar Rao who can’t stop blushing. Watch video

Kartik’s film was caught in a controversy ever since the trailer released last week. It received online backlash for a line that seemed to normalise marital rape. In an interview with Zoom TV, Bhumi said, “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process.”

“Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no’ to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn’t do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits,” she added

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he got involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News