No one loves this Kartik Aaryan meme more than Kartik Aaryan himself

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:20 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has endorsed a meme about himself by sharing it on Instagram. The post has received over half-a-million ‘likes’ in just a few hours.

The meme, which shows a shirtless Kartik standing next to his Chintu Tyagi avatar in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, was captioned, “Which Pizza do you Prefer ? Mujhe to sab pizza pasand hai (I like all kinds of pizzas).” The pizza in this context is Kartik.

The actor’s post got several positive comments from his industry friends and colleagues. Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Cauliflower pizza” and Nidhi Agerwal left a smiley emoji.

Kartik’s character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Chintu Tyagi, has come under criticism for a line of dialogue in which marital rape is used as joke. The line of dialogue most people seem to have taken an offence over is, “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

Following criticism, Kartik’s co-actor in the film, Bhumi Pednekar, apologised for it amid reports that the line would be edited out of the theatrical cut. She told Zoom TV, “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process.”

