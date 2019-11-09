Kartik Aaryan seeks Karan Johar’s blessings as he leaves to shoot for Dostana 2 in Chandigarh. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan had just the right idea on how to kick start shoot for his upcoming film, Dostana 2. On Friday, the actor shared a hilarious picture of himself, bowing in front of producer Karan Johar to seek his blessings.

“Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !! The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar,” he wrote with the picture. Karan replied, “Haha! Thats rubbish! Stop ageing me.” In the picture, Karan is seen in a white sweatshirt and black pants while Kartik is seen in a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Karan also shared pictures from the airport with Kartik and even Ananya Panday tagged along. “Enroute to the shoot of Dostana 2,” Karan wrote with the picture. With his picture with Ananya, he wrote, “I feel like I am the woh in this situation.” Karan was referring to Kartik and Ananya’s upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Two days ago, Dostana 2’s female lead Janhvi Kapoor reached Amritsar for the film’s shoot with director Collin D’Cunha. She visited the Golden Temple and enjoyed some lassi. Clad in a traditional outfit, the actor was seen enjoying her time at the holy place. Before the commencement of the shoot, D’Cunha shared a picture with the leading lady on his Instagram story and wrote, “Need all the blessings as we begin our journey on Dostana 2.”

The film is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D’Cunha. Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 2008 release Dostana caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plot and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kartik is awaiting the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh and will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled Love Aaj Kal sequel and also the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya.

