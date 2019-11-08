After Ananya Panday called Chunky Pandey Tony Stark, Twitter digs out desi Thor, Iron Man and Super Man. See pics

bollywood

On Wednesday, actor Ananya Panday posted a picture on Instagram with her dad Chunky Pandey and filmmaker Farah Khan, comparing her dad’s look to Avenger’s Tony Stark. While Twitter lit up with memes soon after, others have come up with desi renditions of popular superhero characters.

Reacting to Ananya’s comparison of her dad’s look with Robert Downey Jr’s popular character Tony Stark, a user dug out pictures of Salman Khan from his 1992 film Suryavanshi and Govinda in a Superman outfit from his film Darya Dil and wrote: “New Age Thor, Iron Man & Super Man.”

Reactions to the post were otherwise sharp to outright laugh out loud. One user posted a picture of Robert, looking rather flummoxed and wrote: “Tony be like-” while another put out a picture of Tony Stark from most recent Avengers film, after his death. Another user, posing a screen shot from Chunky’s appearance in Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, wrote: ‘Mahatma Gandhi ke saath bhi pose dedo..(you could given a pose with Mahatma Gandhi too).’

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, a retelling of the 1978 classic of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Rajeeta, recounts the story of a married man flirting with his secretary and cheating on his wife. His suspicious wife poses as a journalist and calls his bluff. The comedy of errors was a BR Chopra directorial.

Ananya will also begin work on her third film, Khaali Peeli, where she stars opposite Ishaan Khatter. A first-look picture of the film was also unveiled some time back.

