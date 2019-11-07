‘Posing with Tony Stark’: Ananya Panday shares photos with Farah Khan, dad Chunky Pandey

bollywood

Actor Ananya Panday posed with her father Chunky Pandey as the duo visited Farah Khan’s show. Farah labelled the him as the “most irritating student ever”. While Chunky is seen in a cool avatar in the image, Ananya and Farah, too, join him in pouting for the lens.

Sharing the picture, Farah wrote on Instagram, “Most irritating student ever.. @chunkypanday with the very clever @ananyapanday on #backbenchers @flipkart .. thank u both for a very entertaining episode.” Ananya was all love as she commented on the post, “Awww was so much fun.”

“Ha ha ha ha enjoyed the show even more because I got to irritate you,” wrote Chunky. Malaika Arora also dropped a few smiling emojis on Farah’s post. Sharing the image, Ananya called her father Tony Stark and wrote alongside the picture, “Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us @farahkhankunder #BackBenchers,” Bhumi responded to the post with: “Omg same tony stark”

Talking about daughter Ananya, Chunky had earlier said, “I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not... But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead.”

After making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of same name. Bhumi plays Kartik Aaryan’s wife in and Ananya essays the role of his lover.

Chunky, on the other hand, was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4, which is a hit at the domestic ticket windows despite scathing reviews from critics.

