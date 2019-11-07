Rakul Preet on linkup rumours with Rana Daggubati: ‘When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:14 IST

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has often been linked with South star Rana Daggubati and she has once again clarified her stance on it. Speaking on a chat show, Rakul said she has not had any relationship as she has been too busy working.

Talking on Sophie Choudry’s show, Rakul said, “Oh My God!, We are neighbours and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu, who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He’s been a friend since I started my film journey. When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship.”

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar says sorry for Kartik Aaryan’s marital rape dialogue in Pati Patni Aur Woh: ‘That wasn’t the intention’

“I have had no affairs because I think I’ve been too busy working. I’m single,” she added.

Last year, Rakul had told Hindustan Times, “We’ve been hearing this for such a long time and [we] can’t help but laugh. This is just a rumour. Rana and I are very good friends. He’s there for me whenever I need him. I stay in Hyderabad, away from family, and there I have a group of 15-20 friends. Rana and I are a part of the group. So, we often hang out together and are neighbours, too. In the group, only two-three [people] are single, and we’re among them. And I think people tend to link those who are single.”

She had also talked about her single status and added, “In fact, I often tell my friends, ‘Guys, find me someone, what are you doing?’ And they are on it. On a serious note, I want to concentrate on my work. When love happens, I’d prefer to announce it rather than hide it.”

Rakul recently shared her views on being trolled on social media. The actor told HT, “I don’t really pay attention to trolls. It was only once in my life being on social media for so long that I have hit back on trolls like I did [earlier this year]. Those who spread negativity don’t have anything better to do in their lives. I feel only when you are sitting idle, you can criticise people who are out there and working.”

Rakul is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Marjaavaan, where also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

Follow @htshowbiz for more