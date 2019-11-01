When you are sitting idle, you can criticise people who are out there and working: Rakul Preet Singh

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh, has apparently become an easy target for trolls who don’t spare a single chance to take a dig at the actor. In this year itself, she has faced extreme negativity on social media platforms where faceless user handles posted nasty comments on her posts. It started with the trolls making fun of her picture and saying that ‘maybe she forgot to wear pants’ reacting to which Rakul gave it back to them.

In another incident where the actor intended to show girl power, she was trolled for flaunting unzipped pants and bralette. Very recently, she was called out for smoking on screen for the Telugu film Manmadhudu 2.

“I don’t really pay attention to trolls. It was only once in my life being on social media for so long that I have hit back on trolls like I did [earlier this year],” says Rakul when asked how she deals with such negativity. The actor then explains her approach in general in tackling such issues as she says, “Those who spread negativity don’t have anything better to do in their lives. I feel only when you are sitting idle, you can criticise people who are out there and working.” She also feels that actors for some reason are always under the scanner and no matter what they do, people will always criticise them before showering any praise.

“I’m very open to constructive] criticism. If you don’t like my work, please let me know where I can improve. I’d love that. But when people get personal and attack, that’s something I don’t pay attention to because I don’t really know them,” says Rakul, adding, “My happiness does not belong to a third party, it’s my internal state. People who matter to me, my family and friends; as long as they know what’s right since they know me well, I don’t really care about what the trolls say.”

While many get easily bogged down by such things, the actor asserts that if handled well, it only makes you stronger. “If you don’t have failure or such negative things around you that wants you pull you down, you will never value success. Negativity only makes you stronger. I’m not the kind of person who gets over excited with success nor do I get depressed with failure, I’m the same throughout the year,” adds Rakul, who was last seen in the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De.

