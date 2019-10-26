Marjaavaan song Haiya Ho: Rakul Preet Singh woos a grieving Sidharth Malhotra in yet another recreated number. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:18 IST

A new dance number from Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Marjaavaan, titled Haiya Ho, has been released, and features Rakul Preet Singh on the dance floor. Rakul plays a pivotal role in the film and can be seen wooing Sidharth’s character, Raghu, in a bar.

Rakul can be seen performing in a modified white sari in the music video which also has stills of Raghu crying for his mute girlfriend, played by Tara Sutaria.

Talking about the song, director Milap Zaveri told HT City in an interview, “The song is a recreation of the iconic song in Feroz Khan sir’s Dayavan. It was filmed on late Vinod Khanna sir, Feroz sir, and Ramya Krishnan. It is great to have filmed that on Rakul, whose character in our film is modelled around that of Rekha ji in Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978). It’s an integral part of the film. It talks about love and loss, and has Sidharth and Rakul in it. Rakul rehearsed a lot with choreographer Adil Shaikh.”

The recreated version has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, and the lyrics and music are by Tanishq Bagchi. The original number was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Indeevar.

Marjaavaan also features Ritiesh Deshmukh as the antagonist. He plays a dwarf for the first time in his career. The film is a revenge drama and promises some violent action scenes. The makers have already released Nora Fatehi’s special dance number Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, which has also been picturised in a bar.

Marjaavaan was earlier scheduled to release on November 8, a day after Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala hits the theatres on November 7. The release of the film has now been pushed to November 15.

According to a press release, “The makers of Marjaavaan have taken the decision to make way for Bala for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 14:16 IST