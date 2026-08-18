Indian-origin teen secures Guinness world record for becoming youngest male CA

A 16-year-old Indian-origin teen, Lakshmanan Meyyappan, achieved a new milestone by setting the Guinness world record for becoming the youngest male chartered accountant in the world. Currently 21 years old, Meyyappan's social media profile describes his “specialisation in investment analysis and market insights”. Besides Meyyappan's academic pursuits, he is also an avid watch maker in his leisure time. (Lakshmanan Meyyappan/ Linkedin)

“His expertise lies in synthesising financial data into actionable recommendations that drive informed decision-making. In his free time he likes to design and build watches,” his profile further reveals.

A new world record “The youngest chartered accountant (male) is Meyyappan Lakshmanan (India, b. 11 January 2005), who was 16 years and 170 days old when qualified in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021,” the official Guinness world record website reveals.

Meyyappan took to social media to share his reaction to his milestone. “When I was 15, I thought I'd be chasing swimming records like Adam Peaty. A year later, I ended up completing ACCA. Glad to share that l've been recognized by the Guinness World Records as Youngest Chartered Accountant," he wrote. “Grateful to my teachers at PwC Academy Middle East for all their support along the way. Still feels surreal.”

Also Read I AI is redefining the future of chartered accountancy

Meyyappan's interest in finance first developed during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was still in the 10th standard. Following through on his wish to foster this interest, he started preparing for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification at the age of 15 and completed the course in roughly a year.

“Five years ago, I couldn’t imagine passing my 10th boards without panicking. Today, I’m grateful to have received both, ACCA membership and CFA charter,” Meyyappan wrote on his Linkedin handle.

“Becoming an ACCA affiliate at 16 and completing all levels of the CFA by 18 still feels surreal. Turns out COVID lockdowns were great after all.”

Also Read I Guinness World record set at Indian I-Day celebration in New York, mayor Zohran Mamdani attends

Further endeavours continue Despite gaining a notable achievement at a young age, Meyyappan continues to set and achieve new targets. His world record in the field of chartered accountancy was followed by becoming a CFA institute charterholder.

According to his Linkedin handle, he is currently working to obtain a Master's degree in Finance from the American University of Sharjah.

Also Read I Hollywood is storming the Indian box office, setting new records

Having previously worked at a junior financial analyst at Sai Tax Management Consultants DWC, where he was primarily responsible for financial modeling and feasibility analysis of Copper and Gold mines in Oman and South Africa, he has now been promoted to the rank of a senior research analyst at Century Financial, a UAE-based investment firm.

Besides Meyyappan's academic pursuits, he is also an avid watch maker in his leisure time.