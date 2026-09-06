SOS video from under debris: Student trapped in collapsed Delhi boys’ PG building reaches out to friend
The video was also shared by NSUI, student wing of the Congress, as its workers are on the spot helping with the rescue work.
Amid the ongoing rescue operations in Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse a purported video of a student trapped under the debris has surfaced. The student in the 11-second clip has been identified as Aditya Kumar, who shared the video with his friend, seeking help.
Some 30-50 students are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the PG hostel building that collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday, according to officials. One person has died, while two are said to be critical at the AIIMS trauma centre. Track latest updates on Delhi building collapse
What the video shows
HT has seen the video which shows Kumar lying under the debris, his face covered in dust and debris. Traces of blood are also visible on his face, though he seems alert, as he pans the camera to show his surroundings of debris and collapsed building material.
Also read: ‘Felt like earthquake’, people cried ‘save us’: Witnesses recall moment building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan
The video was also shared by NSUI, student wing of the Congress, as its workers are on the spot helping with the rescue work.
Deep Dive
Students calling on phones for help
While the rescue work is underway with several people being pulled out from the rubble, BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the site, said that many people are still trapped.
"We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Also read: 'The walls were cracking': Student who lived in collapsed Delhi boys’ PG recalls state of building
A "sudden tremor" sent residents of nearby buildings rushing out of their homes only to see the horror of a pile of rubble in place of the PG accommodation bustling with students.
Many scrambled to remove the debris with bare hands and whatever tools they could get after the collapse of the five-storey building, Hostel Daze, in the congested colony lined with private student hostels, eateries and shops near the heart of Delhi University's South Campus.
Rescue efforts on
Rescue efforts are underway at the site with teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence involved in the operation on a "war footing," according to chief minister Rekha Gupta.She later arrived at the spot with labour minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other officials to oversee the rescue operation.
Giving details of the rescue operation, deputy chief warden, Delhi Civil Defence, Sumer Kumar, told news agency ANI, “The lane is extremely congested and crowded... The teams on-site include Delhi Civil Defence, NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Services. The rescue operation is currently in full swing.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More