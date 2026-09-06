HT Evening Brief Sept 6: ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to jail; 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹100 cr at box office
Here is your briefing on today's top news stories from India, the world, sports, and entertainment.
Good evening, readers! Here are the top news stories from the day – from India and world news to sports and entertainment.
Boys' PG collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan; 1 dead
One person died after a multi-storey building of a boys' PG hostel in South-West Delhi collapsed on Sunday afternoon, with several feared trapped under the rubble. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, expressed concern over the incident and noted that teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations. Click here to know more.
Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to 1-day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Sunday sent right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in connection with an assault case registered under the SC/ST Act. The case relates to allegations that the content creator severely injured a 38-year-old man during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in June. Read more about the case here.
Iran's BIG warning to US
Deep Dive
Iran on Sunday issued a stark warning to the US, noting that Washington should understand that the rules in its war against Tehran have changed "before it is too late". Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian parliament speaker, in a speech published on his Telegram channel, said, "From now on, any attack against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response." Check here for more information.
Mohammed Shami's exclusion called out
Bharat Arun, former India bowling coach, is not pleased with how Mohammed Shami is being treated by the current selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Indian pacer has been on the sidelines since March last year. Previously, there was also a war of words between Shami and Agarkar, and it all played out in public. Shami has been bowling well in the domestic circuit, and the pacer would be playing his 100th first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final for the East Zone, which began on Sunday. Click here to check more.
'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹100 crore at box office
Devotional film 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed ₹100 crore in net domestic box office collections. It is the smallest Hindi film (in terms of scale) ever to enter the 100-crore club. As of 1 pm on Sunday, the film's domestic collection stood at just over ₹105 crore. Check more here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More