‘Distressing’: PM Modi expresses condolences after 3 dead in Delhi building collapse
“The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives following the collapse of a building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, terming the incident as “distressing.”
“The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X.
PM Modi said authorities present at the site were working to assist those affected by the mishap. The Prime Minister further said he was “praying for the speedy recovery” of those injured in the incident.
At least three people were killed, and around 40 students feared trapped after a multi-storey building of a boys' PG hostel in Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said that 11 people had been rescued from the rubble.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, L-G Sandhu visit site
Rescue operations continued at the site, with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu visiting the spot to review the situation. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had also visited the spot.
Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence were deployed, with CM Gupta saying the rescue and emergency operations were underway on “war footing.”
Students rescued from the rubble were taken to nearby hospitals, while two of them were admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre and are in a critical state, the hospital said. CM Gupta also visited the AIIMS trauma centre, along with minister Kapil Mishra.
Delhi Police says FIR being registered in the incident
Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal has said that an FIR is being filed in connection with the building collapse incident. “...So far, nine children have been rescued and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, three of them were declared brought dead,” Poswal said.
The Additional DCP said statements were being recorded from the eyewitnesses and those rescued as to what happened and how the incident occurred. “Whatever legal action is required will be taken, and further action is underway,” Poswal said.
The owner's details are being ascertained, the Additional DCP said, adding that the police had all the information and would take action soon. “We have all the information and will take action soon. At present, there is no exact information, so it would not be possible to say exactly how many people were inside. We are registering an FIR in the matter,” he said.
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