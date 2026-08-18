CWC meet to chart expansion of Rahul’s ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to chalk out a strategy on Wednesday to “expand the scope” of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s popular programme ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’, which started from Kota to interact with students. The next episode is planned at Pune. As the Congress leadership finalises the meeting’s agenda, party strategists said expanding Chhatron ki Gunj is high on the agenda (@INCIndia X/ANI Photo)

According to a senior strategist of the party, the upcoming CWC meeting will also discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

As the Congress leadership finalises the meeting’s agenda, party strategists said expanding Chhatron ki Gunj is high on the agenda. “We must expand the programme and keep the momentum alive,” said a leader. The outreach programme is an interactive convention to discuss education reforms, jobs and other student-related issues.

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Starting on June 17, Gandhi’s student outreach programme has been held at Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj. The fourth edition, exclusively for female students, will be held in Pune on August 22. “India’s girls deserve a future without barriers. Raise your voice and be part of the movement,” Congress said on X on Monday.