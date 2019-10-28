Rana Daggubati tells fans to be vary of 1945 poster released on Diwali: ‘This is unfinished film, producer defaulted on money’

regional-movies

Oct 28, 2019

Actor Rana Daggubati has requested fans to not entertain the makers of his upcoming bilingual war drama 1945. Calling it an unfinished film, Rana said the makers have defaulted on payment and he hasn’t heard from them for over one year.

Replying to a tweet about the first look of 1945 which was released on the occasion of Diwali, Rana wrote: “This is an unfinished film with the Producer who had defaulted on monies and on completion. Haven’t met them for over a year. This is his idea of raising money in the market by cheating more people. Please don’t entertain this. Thanks.”

Announced nearly two years ago, Rana plays a soldier in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army in 1945, which is directed by Sathya Siva. In 2017, Rana tweeted a picture in which he was seen clean shaven and he said the new look was for his role in the film. He also revealed that the first look of the film will be out in November. Since that tweet, there’s been no update on the project.

This is an unfinished film with the Producer who had defaulted on monies and on completion. Haven’t met them for over a year. This is his idea of raising money in the Markets by cheating more people :) pls don’t entertain this. Thanks — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 27, 2019

Last year, rumours said that the project was shelved. Regina Cassandra was signed to play the leading lady, a simple Chettiar girl. Talking to Times of India, she had said, “Throughout the film, you’ll see me wearing saree with minimal make-up. I’ve completed shooting a couple of sequences for the film in Chennai and Kochi and it has been fun to say the least. It’s a very nuanced character.”

With this project, Rana was supposed to complete a trilogy of sorts in the war genre as he’s been part of fantasy-based war drama (Baahubali) and underwater war drama (Ghazi).

While the Telugu version is titled 1945, its Tamil version is titled Madai Thiranthu. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing tunes and Sathya cranks the camera. The supporting cast also includes Sathyaraj, Nasser and RJ Balaji who will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by SN Rajarajan under the banner K Productions.

