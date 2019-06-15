Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi team up for Virataparvam. See pics from the launch

Actor Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have teamed up for the first time for upcoming Telugu action drama Virataparvam, which had its official launch ceremony on Saturday in Hyderabad. The event was attended by producer Suresh Babu and actor Venkatesh. While the former handed over the script to director Venu Udugala at the ceremony, Venkatesh clapped the first shot.

Venkatesh at film launch.

The project is slated to go on the floors from later this month. While the makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew, some reports indicate that actor Tabu has been roped in to play a crucial role of social activist.

“Venu flew to Mumbai last month to narrate the story to Tabu. She immediately gave her nod after listening to the script and finding it really interesting. She is expected to join the sets from the first schedule,” a source from the film’s unit said.

Meanwhile, Rana has just wrapped up shooting for the modern-day adaptation of Rajesh Khanna’s Haathi Mere Saathi, in which he played a mahout.

He will soon commence work on the biopic of legendary bodybuilder and wrestler Kodi Rammurthy Naidu. The pre-production work is currently in progress. At a media interaction last year, Rana said that he’s been planning to make a film on Naidu for a long time.

Rana also has a film titled Hiranyakashyapa with director Gunasekar. Tipped to be the biggest Indian film ever made, the project’s pre-production has been going on for three years now.

