Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaldeva: I do love playing larger than life characters

After the humongous success of the multilingual Baahubali film franchise, audience across India is keen to see what the cast of the film is up to next. Actor Rana Daggubati, whose negative role as Bhallaldeva in the film won him several accolades, is busy with his Telugu projects at hand.

Ask him what’s in store for his fans in Bollywood, and the actor is prompt to reply: “My film Haathi Mere Saathi (trilingual project) will be in Hindi. [However, as for an out and out Hindi production], nothing interesting is happening as of now. But, I am busy shooting for NTR, which is a biopic and it’s a big film here and I am playing the role of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu . We are very close to the wrap of the film and I am just busy with that.”

Rana’s filmography boasts of diverse roles, however, with films such as Leader (2010), The Ghazi Attack and Nene Raju Nene Mantri (both 2017), it seems he has an inclination towards larger than life, and strong headed characters.

Probe him further on this, and the actor confesses, “When you ask me this, I think I do love such characters. Although, characters are never measured like that when you read them. It’s about how interesting a film is [eventually] going to be.”

Besides being part of interesting projects as an actor, Rana has also presented a short budget film titled Care of Kancharaplem. The unique aspect of the film is that everyone in the film is facing the camera for the first time.

Talking about lending his name to the film, Rana states, “It’s an honest film. The reason why I am part of this project is the way it shows the heartland of India, it’s beautiful. When I first saw it, I thought the characters looked familiar. The makers [of the film] have taken people from the town on Kancharaplem, given them workshops and taught them acting. This is the kind of cinema I want to promote.”

