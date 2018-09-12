Rana Daggubati reveals first look as Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic. See photo

After Mahanati, one of the most awaited biopics down south is that of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, which stars his son Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has a stellar cast, which has increased the anticipation among fans. Rana Daggubati ,who plays Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the NTR biopic, revealed the first look of his character on Wednesday. The black-and-white picture features a leaner Rana, who has thick brows and a moustache. In the background is a framed photo of NTR and the look on Rana’s face is contemplative.The look was shared on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Rana captioned the picture, “#RanaChandraBabuNaidu. Shri N.ChandraBabuNaidu 1984.” Before that, Rana teased the first look of the character with the picture of an empty assembly and the focus was on the name Sri N Chandrababu Naidu. This picture again is monochrome.

Just a day before the first look was revealed, a picture of Rana in character from the sets of the film had leaked on social media.

The role of Rana as N Chandrababu Naidu will be pivotal as it was him, with the help of Nandamuri Harikrishna, who staged a coup in 1995 and became the party chief and Andhra chief minister after removing NTR. This was reportedly done with the help of NTR’s other son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and his two sons, Harikrishna and Balakrishna. The film is expected to release just in time for the assembly polls in 2019.

Speaking about shooting at NTR’s residence, the actor had earlier told IB times, “Getting an opportunity to recreate his life was a big deal for me. My excitement doubled when the first call sheet I received for this film read ‘Location: NTR residence, Abids’. From that day to walking into that house was like travelling through history and time for me.”

Other than Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Vidya Balan in the role of NTR’s first wife Basavatamma. Rakul Preet will also play the role of Sridevi in the film. The film has music composed by MM Keeravani.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:05 IST