Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to star in upcoming dramedy produced by John Abraham

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will star in an upcoming dramedy produced by John Abraham.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:38 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Panipat.
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will team up for the first time for an untitled family dramedy. Kaashvie Nair, who had earlier assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on his sports-drama Patiala House and the 2013 action thriller D-Day, and also co-directed the TV series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke, will be making her feature film debut as a director with this upcoming film.

Arjun said that when the film's team gave him a narration, he knew instantly that it was a special script. "I have grown up in a joint family, so I understood that it's the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That's the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I'm having a blast even during the prep," said the son of producer Boney Kapoor.

 

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham, the film will go on floors this month.

"It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars. We will be locking the title and the release date soon," said Nikkhil.

Bhushan added: "It sums up our everyday experiences and relationships with our families. The audience will definitely enjoy it."

