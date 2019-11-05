Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor perfect in every way but for the handling of his money, says she is all for a white wedding

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:02 IST

Early this year, the speculation around Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s wedding reached a crescendo. So much so that all three people involved - Arjun, Malaika and even Boney Kapoor — at different times, rubbished all such talk. Now, however, in a new interview Malaika has spelt out her preference of a dream wedding.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, the actor and now fitness expert was quoted by Mid Day as saying: “I’m all about a white wedding, (and have) always liked the (concept) of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl (friends), my girl gang.” She would wear an Elie Saab gown, she added. The actor may be tight-lipped about her relationship with Arjun, but did mention how he was ‘perfect’ in every which way but for the handling of ‘his money’. She also noted how he thought little of her photography skills, while agreeing that “he clicks better pictures of me, so, the pictures I take fail in comparison”. “He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures,” she added.

After refusing to talk about their relationship for a long time, Arjun did acknowledge that Malaika and he were indeed in a relationship earlier this year. He had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Arjun, whose last film India’s Most Wanted failed to make a mark at the box office, will be seen next in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical Panipat, in which he will be seen as Maratha warrior and leader of the Maratha army, Sadashiv Rao Bhau who faced the forces of Ahmed Shah Abdali in the third Battle of Panipat. The first look posters of the three principle characters - Sadashiv, Ahmed Shah (Sanjay Dutt) and Parvatibai, wife of Sadashiv (Kriti Sanon) were unveiled on Monday.

