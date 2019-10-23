Arjun Kapoor shares kiss with Malaika Arora on her birthday, leads Bollywood in wishing her. See pics

bollywood

Actor-fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora celebrated her 44th birthday in style with friends and family in Mumbai after a gap of six years. While the party saw a host of actors and film personalities in attendance, many also wished her online. Among those who wished the diva were boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Farah Khan and many others.

Both Arjun and Malaika have usually been discreet by showing their affection for each other online. However, Arjun threw caution to the winds and posted a picture of him planting a kiss on Malaika’s head and simply added a black heart emoji. The picture got their industry friends getting indulgent with their affection for the couple. Many stars -- Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and socialite Kalyani Saha among others -- left red heart emojis.

Wishing Malaika, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with the actor and wrote: “Fabulosity has no age! Happy Birthday, @malaikaaroraofficial... shine on.”

Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, “Happiest birthday my beautiful @malaikaaroraofficial through traintop dances and yakhni feasts , through games nite fights and roast chickens you will always remain my “kam**ni”.”

Manish wrote: “Gorgeous and Sparkling Birthday girl @malaikaaroraofficial fabulous always #malikaarorakhan #silver #gold #dress #manishmalhotralabel @mmalhotraworld.”

Malaika Arora got a lot of birthday wishes from industry friends including Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dia Mirza to name a few.

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Malaika had mentioned how sometimes she spent her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends and sometimes travelling for work. “This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family,” Malaika said.

This year, Malaika decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and all her industry friends. She hosted a birthday bash at a five star hotel on Tuesday night.

