Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rajkummar Rao who can’t stop blushing. Watch video
Check out a small video in which Shah Rukh Khan mouths Rajkummar Rao’s dialogue and even kisses the Stree star.bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:14 IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao is a self-confessed fan of Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan. He has often copied his mannerisms in films in which he essayed the boy-next-door trying to woo his lady. Rajkummar was in for a sweet surprise when recited his dialogue from his hit film Stree and even planted a kiss on his cheek.
Sharing a small video from their meeting, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree.” In the video, Shah Rukh says ‘Biccky pleeej,” just the way Rajkummar say it in the film.
Stree director Amar Kaushik was quick to respond with, “Wahhhh. Love this.” Rajkummar’s Stree co-star Abhishek Bannerjee also commented, “Bhaiiii...pleajjjjjj” and posted a few heart emojis and smileys.
Talking about his love for Shah Rukh, Rajkummar had said recently on a chat show, “Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir––I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me.”
Also read: Farah Khan believes Bollywood is not male-dominated: ‘You have to blame rest of the country, who patronises movies?’
He had also passionately talked about his first meeting with SRK: “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?”
View this post on Instagram
"Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn’t rosy though–I didn’t get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I’d be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn’t have money & I’d call my friends saying, ‘Can I come over to eat?’ Giving up wasn’t an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I’d try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn’t demotivated. I persistently followed up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me to audition for Love Sex aur Dhokha. A week went by & I hadn’t heard back–that’s when I questioned, ‘Will they call?’ Then it happened...everything I worked for culminated in that one moment. I was at home when I got the most important call of my life. The words were, ‘Ho gaya, you got the film!’ I fell to my knees, cried & called my mom. The movie released & that’s when the doors opened. But I’ll tell you a stand out moment–it was sometime after Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like? What’s ironic is, that the people who in the beginning weren’t interested in me for a lead role–today offer me films. I’m the same actor, the same person, but now I’m offered the roles. I’ve believed in my craft, even when things weren’t going well. I just knew–I put it out in the Universe & attracted it. Remember, no matter what anyone says, no one will believe in you, the way YOU do–so hustle & let the Universe do the rest."
Recently seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut and Made In China alongside Mouni Roy, Rajkummar will now be seen in Roohi Afza alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow @htshowbiz for more