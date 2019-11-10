Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rajkummar Rao who can’t stop blushing. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:14 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao is a self-confessed fan of Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan. He has often copied his mannerisms in films in which he essayed the boy-next-door trying to woo his lady. Rajkummar was in for a sweet surprise when recited his dialogue from his hit film Stree and even planted a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing a small video from their meeting, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree.” In the video, Shah Rukh says ‘Biccky pleeej,” just the way Rajkummar say it in the film.

Stree director Amar Kaushik was quick to respond with, “Wahhhh. Love this.” Rajkummar’s Stree co-star Abhishek Bannerjee also commented, “Bhaiiii...pleajjjjjj” and posted a few heart emojis and smileys.

Talking about his love for Shah Rukh, Rajkummar had said recently on a chat show, “Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir––I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me.”

Also read: Farah Khan believes Bollywood is not male-dominated: ‘You have to blame rest of the country, who patronises movies?’

He had also passionately talked about his first meeting with SRK: “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?”

Recently seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut and Made In China alongside Mouni Roy, Rajkummar will now be seen in Roohi Afza alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more