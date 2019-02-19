After Pulwama attack, Pakistani singers to be removed from Salman Khan’s Notebook, Bharat: reports

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has reportedly been removed from Notebook, a film produced by Salman Khan Films, following the blanket ban on Pakistani artistes imposed by All India Cine Workers’ Association, as per reports.

The producers associated with the film have reportedly decided to contribute Rs 22 lakh for the families of martyrs of the terror attack. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman Khan Films and Cine 1 Films made a joint statement, “Our entire crew could shoot safely in the Valley primarily due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the CRPF and also the people of Kashmir, who have constantly ensured that law and order prevail in the region even under the most extreme circumstances. We offer our prayers for the victims and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma says banning Navjot Singh Sidhu from his show not a solution, supports govt after Pulwama attack

It further added that Atif Aslam’s song is all set to be re-recorded soon with a new singer.

Salman has also made separate contribution through his trust Being Human. Condemning the attack, Salman tweeted, “My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to reveal that Salman was donating to the families of the martyrs by contributing to the Bharat Ke Veer fund through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I'll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2019

Notebook will mark the debut of Bollywood debut of Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

Also read: Who should win at the Academy Awards this year? Vote for your favourites

Reports also claimed Pakistani singers involved with Bharat will also be replaced. A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, “This time, Salman knows that he can’t ignore the demand to ban the Pakistani singers. And while he believes the voices of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam suit him best, there are far bigger truths to tackle right now.”

Following the February 14 terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, the All India Cine Workers’ Association released a statement saying, “All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity. We’’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:57 IST