Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gets honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it a ‘massive achievement’

Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was on Wednesday awarded with an honourary degree at the prestigious Oxford University. The Pakistani singer was presented with the degree of Doctor of Music at a ceremony here at the varsity in the afternoon, News International reported. “I am honoured to be accepting this degree from Oxford University, a world famous educational institution. This is a very special day for my family and I, but also for my fans, who have shared this journey with me. To be presented with this honour is a massive achievement and I am happy that my music has allowed me to reach such incredible heights,” Khan said in a video posted on his official Twitter page.

On receiving his honorary doctorate, Khan is expected to perform at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday. Khan was among the eight people who were conferred with the degree this year. Earlier, while announcing that Khan would be awarded an honorary degree, the Oxford University had described him as a “Pakistani singer, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis”.

“Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online,” the varsity had said in a statement.

“Rahat Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood,” it added.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 16:17 IST