Rishi Kapoor is in danger in this first poster of Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Singh’s Jhootha Kahin Ka

The first poster of Jhootha Kahin Ka was revealed on Thursday and fans of Rishi Kapoor are happy to see Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor prominently on the poster. Rishi, who has been in the US, getting treatment for cancer, is scheduled to return to India by August end and has not yet returned to work. Shot earlier, Jhootha Kahin Ka will bring the veteran actor to the silver screen after more than year.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Lillette Dubey and Manoj Joshi. Sharing the poster, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release.” The film is set to hit theatres on July 19.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares daughter Shweta’s throwback pic and she’s thoroughly embarrassed, see photo

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Last seen on the silver screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, Rishi also featured in the popular Netflix film, Rajma Chawal. Rishi, who usually played romantic heroes in his films and had a rather conventional image of lover boy onscreen, his second stint in Bollywood - one where he did not have the lead role - has brought a new dimension to Rishi’s career. With performances like Iqbal Seth in D Day, Rauf Lala in Agneepath and, more recently, Murad Ali Muhammed in Mulk, he has become synonymous with experimental cinema in which he also performs wonderfully.

Rishi has already played a lead role in Ravi Tandon’s Jhootha Kahin Ka in 1979 in which he was paired opposite Neetu Singh. He is expected to get back to work with a film with Juhi Chawla.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 15:30 IST