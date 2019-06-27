Amitabh Bachchan shares daughter Shweta’s throwback pic and she’s thoroughly embarrassed, see photo

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan often expresses love for his daughter Shweta Bachchan on social media but his latest post has embarrassed her. He shared a throwback picture from her childhood but she found it “so embarrassing”.

Amitabh on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which he is seen fixing baby Shweta’s swimsuit. Pondering over how fast time flies, Amitabh captioned the photographs: “Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab aisi hogayi.” After seeing the post, Shweta commented: “Oh my God...Pa. So embarrassing.” Along with her childhood photo, the Pink actor also posted a recently clicked image with Shweta in which both the father and daughter are seen sharing smiles.

Father to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta, Amitabh often shares pictures with his daughter and tweets sweet messages for her. Last year, he penned down a poem for her and granddaughter Navya where he wrote, “Yeh garv hai mera, beti betiyaan jab ubhar kar aati hain, apne dum par kuch kar ke humein dikhaati hain, motiyon se piroyi hui yeh mala, aise karna gehna yeh anmol hai, isse surakshit rakhna. (I am proud that my daughters have found success on their own, they are like beads of a necklace; such jewels are precious, keep them safe).”

T 2118 - https://t.co/F8r8t68hzf



ये गर्व है मेरा , बेटी बेटियाँ जब उभर कर आती हैं ,

अपने दम पर कुछ करके हमें दिखाती हैं ,

मोतियों से पिरोयी हुई ये माला ; ऐसे करना

गहना अनमोल है , इसे सुरक्षित रखना



~ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2018

On the work front, the 76-year-old is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

