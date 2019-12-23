Disha Patani shares dolled-up photo, Tiger Shroff is lovestruck. See pic

bollywood

Disha Patani treated her fans and Instagram followers to a dolled-up photo of her, in which she was seen with glittery pink eyeshadow, a touch of mascara and dewy lips. “Hair and makeup by me,” she captioned the click.

In no time, the picture was flooded with compliments. Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was left spellbound by it and commented with a fire and heart-eyes emoji.

Tiger Shroff hearts Disha Patani’s new photo.

Tiger and Disha have kept fans as well as the media guessing about their relationship status for a while now. The two have never attempted to hide their fondness for each other and are often clicked on lunch and dinner dates.

However, on a chat show earlier this year,Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff insisted that her brother is “100 per cent single”. She said, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single.”

Earlier, during the promotions of Bharat, Disha said that she wanted to be more than friends with Tiger, but he was “too slow motion” and unimpressed by her despite her best efforts. “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” she said.

“He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing,” she added.

It was in 2016 that Tiger and Disha were first seen together, in the music video of the single Befikra, which is supposedly where their romance began. The rumoured couple came together again for Ahmed Khan’s action-thriller Baaghi 2, which released in 2018.

