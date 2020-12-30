e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda wishes boyfriend Pulkit Samrat with goofy pic: ‘It’s his birthday and he’s my favourite’

Kriti Kharbanda wishes boyfriend Pulkit Samrat with goofy pic: ‘It’s his birthday and he’s my favourite’

On Pulkit Samrat’s birthday, his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda shared a goofy photo with her “favourite” and wished him a very happy birthday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for a few months now.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for a few months now.
         

Kriti Kharbanda had a sweet birthday wish for boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, who turned a year older on Sunday (December 29). Sharing a goofy picture of them, she wrote, “Coz it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite! @pulkitsamrat to madness, happiness, craziness, laughters, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!”

 

During the promotions of their last release, Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti put an end to months of speculation and confirmed that they were in a relationship. The couple, who began dating earlier this year, requested people to respect their personal space and privacy.

“We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it’s a family thing,” Kriti told IANS. Pulkit added, “I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space.”

Recently, Pulkit and Kriti were in Thailand to attend the wedding of their friends Karanjiv Singh and Neharika Juneja Vijan. The couple shared glimpses of themselves enjoying the wedding festivities on their respective Instagram accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

💕💕 #PrettyKharbanda

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

💖💖💖

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Pulkit and Kriti, who first worked together in Ashu Trikha’s Veerey Ki Wedding, will also be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. However, they will not be seen romancing each other in the film.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan come together for dubbing of Love Aaj Kal sequel amid breakup rumours. See pics

“It is completely an opposite film compared to Pagalpanti. In Taish, we aren’t paired opposite each other. We just happen to be a part of the cast,” Kriti told IANS. Pulkit added that it was an “interesting” project.

Produced by Nishant Pitti and Bejoy Nambiar, Taish is a revenge drama that also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane.

