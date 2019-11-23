e-paper
Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat want space for their relationship: ‘Our families are camera shy and media shy’

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are not hiding their relationship anymore but want space for it ‘because it’s a family thing’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 18:48 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Pulkit Samrat (L) and Kriti Kharbanda will soon be seen together in Pagalpanti.
Pulkit Samrat (L) and Kriti Kharbanda will soon be seen together in Pagalpanti.(AFP)
         

Pagalpanti co-stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been quite candid about their relationship, say people should accord them and their families due space and privacy. “We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it’s a family thing,” Kriti said.

Pulkit added: “I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda during the promotions of their upcoming film Pagalpanti.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda during the promotions of their upcoming film Pagalpanti. ( IANS )

The actors were interacting with the media at a special screening of Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Rumours of Pulkit dating Kriti were doing the rounds for the longest time before the actor confirmed that she is in a relationship with the Fukrey actor. Kriti has now let the cat out of the bag after months of speculation.

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit married long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira in November 2014. Shweta is “rakhi-sister” of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple separated in November 2015. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

After Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti will be seen together in Bejoy Namibar’s Taish. Talking about Nambiar’s film, Kriti said: “It is completely an opposite film compared to Pagalpanti. In Taish, we aren’t paired opposite each other. We just happen to be a part of the cast.”

Adding to Kriti’s statement, Pulkit said: “It will be an interesting film but now we are focused about audience reaction of Pagalpanti till Monday.” Taish is a revenge drama that also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane.

