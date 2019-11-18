Kriti Kharbanda admits she’s dating Pulkit Samrat, says she wanted her parents to know first

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:41 IST

Actor Kriti Kharbanda has confirmed that she is dating her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat. After earlier playing it coy in response to rumours, the actor said that she had wanted to break the news to her parents before announcing it to the world.

She told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda during the promotions of his upcoming film Pagalpanti. ( IANS )

Earlier, when asked about the rumours, she’d told IANS, “Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

Although Kriti did not admit to dating Pulkit, she was all praises for him. She said, “We even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”

The actors have previously worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira from 2014 to 2015. Pagalpanti also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated for a November 22 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more