Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat attend wedding together, share pic, fans declare them match ‘made in heaven’

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat attend wedding together, share pic, fans declare them match ‘made in heaven’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have shared a stunning picture from a wedding on their respective Instagram accounts.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for a few months.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for a few months.
         

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who recently starred in the comedy film Pagalpanti, attended a beach wedding together, and have shared a picture on social media.

While Kriti is dressed in a baby pink lehenga with a mang-tika and huge earrings in pastel and pearls, Pulkit is in a black floral sherwani with his arm across her waist. The two are smiling for the camera with the beautiful sunset and the blue sea behind them. Both of them posted the picture on Instagram with heart emojis.

 

Kriti’s post got more than 4 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours including one from her Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon. Singer Sophie Choudry commented, “You two,” along with a few heart emojis. Their fans also showered them with blessings. A fan wrote, “Rab ne banadi jodi.” Another asked them, “Do Dil mil rahe hen ....???” One more fan commented, “Made in Heaven.”

Earlier, Kriti had posted a solo picture of herself from the wedding and captioned it, “Everything about this picture is filmy, including the photographer! @pulkitsamrat to sunsets and more!” The picture was clicked by Pulkit, who even dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. She had also posted a picture of the bride and the groom on Instagram with the caption, “Hamaari juneja HUi vijan.”

 

 

Pulkit had also shared a different picture of them embracing each other a few days ago. He had tagged her as ‘Pretty Kharbanda’ in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

💕💕 #PrettyKharbanda

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

Also read: Rani Mukerji: ‘When you use cuss words, you release angst from your body and start looking beautiful’

Kriti had recently admitted in an ETimes report that the two are indeed in a relationship. She said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

