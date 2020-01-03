Kartik Aaryan wants to do film with Deepika Padukone, challenges ‘hai kisi director mein dum?’ See her reply

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 09:13 IST

Kartik Aaryan seems to be “dheeme dheeme” warming the audience up to the idea of his pairing with Deepika Padukone. After dancing to his hit number Dheeme Dheeme (from Pati Patni Aur Woh) with her, he now wants to do a film together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik shared a collage of their throwback photos and wrote, “Hai kisi Director mein dum?” The picture of him was in his ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya look’, the one that landed him an audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen in a still from her debut film Om Shanti Om.

Deepika seemed open to the idea of a film with Kartik but was curious about his choice of pictures. Sharing the collage on her own Instagram story, she wrote, “why these pictures though!?!?”

Kartik made a reference to an iconic line from Deepika’s film and replied, “Kyunki tabse Qainat iss koshish mein lagi hai.” She kept the banter on and responded with another Om Shanti Om reference. “@kartikaaryan agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho...”

Earlier, on Christmas, Kartik put on his Santa Claus hat and was in the mood to give out presents. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye (who all want gifts).” Deepika commented to his post, “Mujhe!Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye (Me! Go watch Chhapaak).”

A few weeks ago, Kartik turned dance teacher for Deepika at the Mumbai airport, after she expressed her desire to participate in the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. Pictures and videos of him teaching her the hook step of the dance number took the internet by storm. Later, the two also matched steps to Dheeme Dheeme at an awards function.

