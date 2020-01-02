Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh ride a jet ski in the Maldives. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives, has shared a video of a jet ski ride she took with mother Amrita Singh. Sara has been keeping her fans updated with her adventures on Instagram.

She shared the video on her stories, with the caption, “Mother daughter time.” The short video shows Sara sitting behind her mother, as the jet ski zooms past.

Earlier, Sara had shared two posts from the Maldives. The first post, which included pictures of Sara with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, was captioned, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing.” In the pictures, the siblings can be seen enjoying the luxury resort they’re staying at, its facilities, and the sunset. The second post showed Sara chilling in an infinity pool. She captioned it, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last.”

The actor celebrated the end of the year with a fun getaway in Kerala, before heading off to the Maldives. Sara was accompanied on her Kerala trip by her best friend, Kamya Arora.

Sara made her film debut in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, and followed it up with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Sara will next be seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, and then with Varun Dhawan in the Coolie No. 1 remake.

