Sara Ali Khan kicks off New Year 2020 with a dip in the pool with brother Ibrahim. See pics

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 08:59 IST

After attending her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas party in Mumbai and then enjoying a relaxing getaway in Kerala, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Maldives to ring in 2020 with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared pictures her brother and herself chilling in the pool on her Instagram account.

“When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing. @luxnorthmale @ncstravels,” Sara captioned her post, which has already crossed a million likes in just a few hours. “Brother sister love,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Siblings Goal!! Happy New Year to both of you!!”

Sara had wished her fans on New Year with a series of pictures of her at different religious shrines. “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! #gratitude #blessed #love #luck #laughter,” she wrote.

Earlier, on Christmas Eve, the actor shared pictures from a goofy photoshoot with her brother. In some of the later pictures, Ibrahim took off his shirt and Sara looked embarrassed.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Ibrahim talked about the close bond that he shares with his sister. “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen next on the big screen opposite rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s film, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to the 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and will hit screens on February 14, 2020.

After the Imtiaz Ali film, Sara’s next release is David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, in which she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated for a May 1, 2020 release.

