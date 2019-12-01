Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan teaches Deepika Padukone the Dheeme Dheeme step. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:18 IST

Kartik Aaryan turned dance teacher for Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. Several videos of him teaching her the hook step of the Dheeme Dheeme song from Pati Patni Aur Woh are going viral on the internet.

With Kartik’s guidance, Deepika picked up the step quite easily. As she aced it, the crowd burst into cheers and applause.

Watch the videos here:

Kartik also shared pictures of Deepika matching steps with him on Instagram and wrote, “#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached d next level. @deepikapadukone. Too much fun.”

On Saturday, Deepika took to her Instagram story to express her interest in taking up the #DheemeDheemeChallenge and requested Kartik to teach her the hook step. He replied, “Ji zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye kab?”

The #DheemeDheemeChallenge has been taking the internet by storm, with netizens recreating Kartik’s signature step from the song and sharing videos of the same on social media.

Dheeme Dheeme, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, has become a party anthem in no time. Kartik shakes a leg with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the song from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shows concern for paparazzi, asks ‘aap log thak nahi jaate?’ Watch video

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comedy about a married man Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi (Kartik) who is interested in his gorgeous new colleague Tapasya Singh (Ananya). How he gets comically caught in a web of lies as he juggles between his wife (played by Bhumi) and his extra-marital affair forms the rest of the story.

When the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped online, it was widely criticised for a dialogue spoken by Kartik, in which he jokes about marital rape. “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hai,” he said in the trailer. However, the controversial dialogue has been left out of the final cut of the film after heavy backlash.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more