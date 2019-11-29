Deepika Padukone shows concern for paparazzi, asks ‘aap log thak nahi jaate?’ Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:32 IST

Deepika Padukone’s concern for the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport is winning the hearts of netizens. In a video that is now going viral on the internet, she is heard asking the photographers, “Aap log thak nahi jaate? (Don’t you get tired?)”

The clip has already got lakhs of views in less than a day, with compliments pouring in for Deepika’s down-to-earth nature. “She is a good heart woman indeed; Queen of heart deepika padukone,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Deepika is so sweet”.

Currently, Deepika is awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is inspired by the journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

At an event last month, Deepika was quoted by PTI as saying that Chhapaak was a draining experience for her. “The process was exhausting. We had to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally, I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that,” she had said.

Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. She had earlier revealed how she got Malti (her character) out of her system after wrapping up the shoot of the film.

“On the last day I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece. We got that, only for me to burn it at pack up. It was a hospital scene, we finished that and I took off my face (prosthetic), had a shower, took this extra piece, went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it. I watched it burn and stood there as I needed to see it burn completely. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then felt a part of it had left my system, my body,” she said.

However, Deepika could not get the character completely out of her system and said that Chhapaak was the “toughest film” she has done till date. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more