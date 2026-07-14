Tripura woman reveals the financial reality of owning a Paris house beside ₹1.4 lakh EMI

A 28-year-old woman from Tripura, Borni Banik, has gone viral after sharing a transparent breakdown of the hidden costs of owning a home in Paris. Banik revealed that, having bought her apartment without family wealth, the financial commitment extends far beyond her monthly €1,300 (around ₹1.4 lakh) EMI. Her Instagram video details the unexpected monthly and quarterly expenses that often catch first-time buyers off guard. The Indian woman who purchased a house in Paris. (Instagram/@bornibanik)

“I bought an apartment in Paris at 28. No family money, no shortcuts — just numbers and a plan. But nobody told me what I’d actually still be paying for it every single month,” Borni Banik wrote on Instagram. She added, “Owning isn’t the finish line people make it out to be — it’s a different set of numbers, and most of us never see them until we’re already in it.”

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In her viral video, she detailed the recurring monthly and quarterly expenses she must bear in addition to her hefty €1,300 (approximately ₹1.4 lakh) EMI, systematically breaking down the extra fees that come with owning property in Paris. She continued that though she had to pay certain amounts, it was better than renting a house.