Tripura woman reveals the financial reality of owning a Paris house beside ₹1.4 lakh EMI
A Tripura woman broke down her Paris home expenses beyond her EMI, explaining why buying is still better than renting despite the extra costs.
A 28-year-old woman from Tripura, Borni Banik, has gone viral after sharing a transparent breakdown of the hidden costs of owning a home in Paris. Banik revealed that, having bought her apartment without family wealth, the financial commitment extends far beyond her monthly €1,300 (around ₹1.4 lakh) EMI. Her Instagram video details the unexpected monthly and quarterly expenses that often catch first-time buyers off guard.
“I bought an apartment in Paris at 28. No family money, no shortcuts — just numbers and a plan. But nobody told me what I’d actually still be paying for it every single month,” Borni Banik wrote on Instagram. She added, “Owning isn’t the finish line people make it out to be — it’s a different set of numbers, and most of us never see them until we’re already in it.”
Also Read: ‘Who is buying ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget
In her viral video, she detailed the recurring monthly and quarterly expenses she must bear in addition to her hefty €1,300 (approximately ₹1.4 lakh) EMI, systematically breaking down the extra fees that come with owning property in Paris. She continued that though she had to pay certain amounts, it was better than renting a house.
Take a look at the video:
What did social media say?
The post prompted varied responses on social media, with many praising Banik for being transparent about her financial situation.
“So proud of you to achieve your dreams at such an early age and being so transparent about it,” an individual posted.
Also Read: Tenant says ‘actual cost of finding a flat in Gurgaon was ₹3,52,000’, explains why
Another commented, “Which area do you live in? Did you already buy the new apartment or a semi-used apartment?” Banik responded, “Hey! It’s an old apartment. Don’t think disclosing the apartment will be safe. Sharing the video's idea is to disclose what charges are included other than the EMI. Hope it helps,” adding, “So I stay 10 min away from Paris. My purpose was to stay close to Paris at a place where apartment value goes up and I get a better price but also stay near Paris for work and opportunities . The process is similar in buying though . You can scroll down in my page I have two more videos on price of apartment what other costs are involved . Follow for more on money, investments and home purchase related content.”
A third expressed, “Very helpful and informative. These hidden/surprise costs can really impact your budgeting.” A fourth wrote, “Please never stop uploading these informative videos!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More