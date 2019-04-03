Deepika Padukone snapped filming Chhapaak in full makeup as acid attack survivor. See pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone was photographed in Delhi, shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak in full prosthetics. Pictures of the actor, getting out of a car, were shared online.

Wearing yellow, the actor can be seen trying to duck behind an umbrella, surrounded by fans. The photographs appear to have been taken in the Connaught Place area of the capital. Deepika also waves to the gathered crowd, as she stands next to a white SUV.

Deepika plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Vikrant Massey.

The actor shared her look from the film in March, to warm reception by fans and the industry. Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, herself an acid attack survivor, wrote on Twitter that she will be the film’s biggest cheerleader.

Deepika had shared another update from the film on Tuesday, posting an image of film’s script on Instagram and captioning it, “The only kinda homework I’ve ever enjoyed! #chhapaak.”

The picture shows a pencil, eraser, ruler and a highlighter along with the script. The film’s tagline ‘a journey of trauma and triumph’ is also written under the film’s title.

Meghna had previously teased that fans can expect to see a completely new Deepika in the film. “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika,” the filmmaker said at a Chennai event. “There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.”

Laxmi has expressed her approval of Deepika being cast in the role. Speaking with Hindustan Times, she had said, “I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can’t do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best.”

Chhapaak will be released on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:36 IST