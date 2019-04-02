As Deepika Padukone gets busy with Chhapaak, acid-attack survivor Laxmi says ‘they are finding beauty in acid-burnt face’

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently engrossed in her upcoming film, Chhapaak in which she plays an acid-attack survivor named Malti. The actor’s first look from the film has been widely praised by her fans and film fraternity. The actor has now shared a new picture of the film’s script and captioned it, “The only kinda homework I’ve ever enjoyed! #chhapaak.”

The picture shows a pencil, eraser, ruler and a highlighter along with the script, which has director Meghna Gulzar’s name on it. The film’s tagline ‘a journey of trauma and triumph’ is also written under the film’s title.

Chhapaak stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about Deepika’s look in the film, Laxmi told IANS, “I was happy to see Deepika’s first look from the film. The response and the messages I got on social media was overwhelming. In fact, it was my daughter’s birthday, and more than messages for her, I got congratulatory messages about the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face after that (on social media). And I felt, ‘see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face’.”

She also spoke about the film and what it is set out to achieve. “People are intrigued by Bollywood. A long time ago, a film named Tezaab came out. It spoke about beauty. Today, beauty through films is shown in a different manner and the youth will see and learn,” she said.

Chhapaak is also Deepika’s debut production venture and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 13:20 IST