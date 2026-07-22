Chandigarh: Sector 17 protest over paper leaks, Pradhan’s resignation enters 3rd day

The city’s protest demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks in national examinations and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan continued at Sector 17 Plaza for the third day on Tuesday, with nearly 150-200 people from different sections of the city-students, residents and now Congress workers, turning out at the venue. Students during the protest at Sector 17 Plaza for the third day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Congress workers, led by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, joined the protest at the plaza, burning an effigy of Pradhan and demanding his resignation. “A government that has ruined the future of youth through paper leaks now wants to silence students with batons,” Lucky said, adding that the party would continue its agitation until Pradhan resigned. NSUI and Youth Congress office bearers, along with students and parents, participated in the protest.

The protesters have called for a candle march on Wednesday evening, as the demonstration continues amid the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi over alleged irregularities in national examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak.

Tewari backs student protesters

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has expressed support for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a post on X, the Congress leader shared a Hindi verse highlighting the role of youth-led struggles in shaping history.

Tewari’s post read, “In the shadow of struggles, true freedom takes root; history turns in the direction where the youth march.”